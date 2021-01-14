Polsinelli names IP partner Philip Hampton as new diversity exec

Kansas City, Missouri-based Polsinelli has appointed intellectual property partner Philip Hampton as its chief diversity and inclusion officer, extending a string of similar hires and promotions in recent months.

Polsinelli’s announcement Thursday comes just days after Sidley Austin tapped former New York City Bar diversity head Deborah Martin Owens as its East Coast diversity director. Norton Rose Fulbright last week named San Antonio partner Katherine Tapley as its new U.S. chief of diversity and inclusion.

