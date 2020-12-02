Polsinelli reports financial gains during pandemic in latest Big Law bellwether

Midwest powerhouse Polsinelli saw its topline revenue increase by 6.5% during a fiscal year dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, in the latest indication that some law firms have managed to thrive amid an unprecedented modern health and economic crisis.

Industry consultants have been pointing to Big Law’s relative strength during the pandemic for months, backed up this week by new reports from Wells Fargo Private Bank Legal Specialty Group and Citi Private Bank’s Law Firm Group with Hildebrandt Consulting.

