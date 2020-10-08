Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

Lawyer claims ex-bosses are blocking settlement with Polsinelli over wage claims

By David Thomas

1 Min Read

A Mexico City lawyer said his settlement agreement with Polsinelli P.C. is being blocked by a group of Polsinelli attorneys whom he has accused of stiffing him on hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid wages.

In a motion to voluntarily dismiss his claims against the Am Law 100 firm, plaintiff Jose Antonio Arochi said Polsinelli agreed to settle claims that he was owed $127,928.50 in unpaid wages dating back to his time at Novak Druce Connolly Bove + Quigg. A large group of Novak Druce’s lawyers joined Polsinelli in March 2016, when the firm collapsed.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3jH2W28

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up