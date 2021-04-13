Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Polish watchdog says eyeing legal steps over PKN Orlen newspaper deal

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 13 (Reuters) - Polish antitrust regulator UOKiK said on Tuesday it was examining further legal steps after a court suspended its approval of state-owned refiner PKN Orlen’s takeover of newspaper publisher Polska Press.

“We are currently analysing further legal steps, including the possibility of revoking the court’s decision,” UOKiK said in a statement.

The planned takeover has been criticised by opposition political parties, which have called it a part of a wider effort by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party to take more control over the media. PKN Orlen has said the deal is purely a business transaction.

Reporting by Alan Charlish; editing by Jason Neely

