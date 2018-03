March 28 (Reuters) - Headsets maker Plantronics Inc said on Wednesday it would buy privately held video conferencing equipment maker Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion.

The cash-and-stock deal comprises about $948 million in cash and 6.352 million Plantronics shares, as well as $690 million in debt. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)