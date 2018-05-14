Swiss biotech Polyphor prices IPO at 38 Sfr per share

ZURICH, May 14 (Reuters) - Swiss biotech company Polyphor will raise 165 million Swiss francs ($165.4 million), including an over-allotment option, after pricing shares in its initial public offering at 38 Swiss francs each, the top end of the indicated range, sources told Reuters on Monday.

The company is due to make its debut on the Swiss stock exchange on Tuesday in an all-primary share offering, the latest in a raft of flotations in Switzerland this year.