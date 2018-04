ZURICH, April 9 (Reuters) - Swiss speciality pharmaceuticals company Polyphor on Monday said it plans to raise 100 million to 150 million Swiss francs ($104.21 million to $156.32 million) by floating on the Swiss stock exchange.

The company said it would use the funds to develop Murepavadin, a drug to treat a strain of pneumonia with high levels of mortality. ($1 = 0.9596 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill, editing by John Miller)