OSLO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Norway-based Elkem, a supplier of silicone materials, has agreed to acquire Polysil, a Chinese maker of silicone elastomer and resins, in an all-share deal valuing it at 941 million yuan ($134.66 million), Elkem said on Monday.

Elkem, which is majority-controlled by China’s Bluestar, said the deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020. ($1 = 6.9879 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Louise Heavens)