MOSCOW, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Polyus, Russia’s largest gold producer, on Wednesday reported third-quarter net profit of $144 million, down 61 percent year-on-year because of non-cash items.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to $537 million, up 13 percent from the same period last year, the company added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Louise Heavens)