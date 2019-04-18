Westlaw News
April 18, 2019 / 12:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

2nd Circuit revives copyright lawsuit against shuttered fashion website Polyvore

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Commercial photography service BWP Media will get another chance to prove that the former fashion-collage website Polyvore infringed its copyright on images of celebrities such as Ryan Gosling, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian and scores of others, a federal appeals court held on Wednesday.

A fractured three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a 2016 ruling by a federal judge in Manhattan, who found that Polyvore had committed no direct acts of infringement by creating a “Clipping Tool” that members could use to select, group and modify fashion or home-design photos to paste and share on their “mood boards.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Us3age

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below