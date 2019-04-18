2nd Circuit revives copyright lawsuit against shuttered fashion website Polyvore

Commercial photography service BWP Media will get another chance to prove that the former fashion-collage website Polyvore infringed its copyright on images of celebrities such as Ryan Gosling, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian and scores of others, a federal appeals court held on Wednesday.

A fractured three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a 2016 ruling by a federal judge in Manhattan, who found that Polyvore had committed no direct acts of infringement by creating a “Clipping Tool” that members could use to select, group and modify fashion or home-design photos to paste and share on their “mood boards.”

