Pope says he must go to Iraq because people cannot be let down

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis said on Wednesday he is going to Iraq, where his predecessor John Paul was not allowed to go in 2000, because “the people cannot be let down for a second time.”

Francis, who is do to leave on Friday, asked for prayers so that the visit “can take place in the best possible way and bring about the desired fruits”.

He made no mention of security problems in Iraq, where earlier on Wednesday at least 10 rockets landed on an air base that hosts United States, coalition and Iraqi forces.