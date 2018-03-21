FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 21, 2018 / 11:16 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Vatican communications chief resigns following "Lettergate" scandal - Vatican

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VATICAN CITY, March 21 (Reuters) - Monsignor Dario Vigano, the head of the Vatican communications department who was caught up in the so-called “Lettergate” scandal, has resigned, the Vatican said on Wednesday.

Vigano, whose formal title was Prefect of the Secretariat for Communication, had come under sharp criticism all last week for blurring part of a photograph of a letter by former Pope Benedict and for withholding another section of the missive before releasing the entire text on Saturday.

Reporting By Philip Pullella

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.