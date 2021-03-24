Pope orders salary cuts for cardinals, clerics, to save jobs of ordinary employees

VATICAN CITY, March 24 (Reuters) - Pope Francis has ordered cardinals to take a 10 percent pay cut and reduced the salaries of other clerics working in the Vatican in order to save jobs of ordinary employees as the coronavirus pandemic has hit the Holy See’s income.

The Vatican said on Wednesday that Francis issued a decree introducing proportional cuts starting on April 1. A spokesman said lower-level lay employees would not be affected by the cuts. (Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Alison Williams)