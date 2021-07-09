Pope's recovery continuing well but Sunday prayer will be read from hospital -Vatican

VATICAN CITY, July 9 (Reuters) - Pope Francis’ recovery from intestinal surgery is continuing normally and the pontiff is walking and working but he is not well enough to return to the Vatican in time for his Sunday noon blessing there, the Vatican said on Friday.

The prayer will instead by led from Rome’s Gemelli hospital, the Vatican said, indicating that the pope’s recuperation would last longer than expected. (Reporting by Philip Pullella Editing by Mark Heinrich)