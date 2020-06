MILAN, June 29 (Reuters) - Italian lender Banco Popolare di Bari said on Monday it had agreed to sell a portfolio of soured loans with a gross value of two billion euros to state-owned bad loan manager AMCO.

The bank said the price of the deal was around 500 million euros ($563 million).

Some 60% of the portfolio to be sold to AMCO comprises unlikely-to-pay loans, it added.