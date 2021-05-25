UPDATE 2-BPER's top investor Unipol to up stake in Popolare Sondrio to 9.5%

* To buy 6.6% stake in Sondrio, adding to 2.9% holding

* Unipol eyes possible merger between BPER and Sondrio -source

* BPER failed to reach tie-up accord with Banco BPM -sources (Adds financial details, company and industry background)

MILAN, May 25 (Reuters) - Italian financial group Unipol said it would raise its stake in Popolare di Sondrio to 9.5%, in a move that may ease a tie-up between the regional bank and bigger rival BPER Banca.

Unipol is the top investor in BPER Banca with a stake of nearly 20% and has been the leading force behind BPER’s merger ambitions.

Unipol Chief Carlo Cimbri said in an interview in March that Popolare di Sondrio was “the most natural” tie-up option for BPER, which is Italy’s fifth-largest bank.

The two banks are co-investors in asset management Arca SGR. Popolare di Sondrio also has an insurance agreement with UnipolSAI, Italy’s No. 2 insurer, owned by Unipol.

As Italian banks head towards a new merger wave this year, helped also by tax incentives, Cimbri has been eying a wider distribution network for UnipolSAI’s products.

“The transaction is part of UnipolSai’s strategy aimed at contributing to the development plans of the bank, industrial partner of the Unipol Group since 2010 in the non-life and life bancassurance sector,” Unipol said in a statement.

BPER had been discussing a merger with larger rival Banco BPM but talks recently hit a wall, several people close to the matter told Reuters.

Cimbri is now targeting smaller-sized Popolare di Sondrio because he wants BPER to play a leading role in a merger deal and retain a strong influence as a shareholder which would be hard to achieve in a tie-up with Banco BPM, one person said.

Unipol said UnipolSAI would buy a 6.6% stake in Popolare di Sondrio, paying a premium of between 2% and 4% on the stock’s closing price on Tuesday. Unipol already owns 2.9%, it said.

Shares in Popolare di Sondrio closed down 0.4% at 4.01 euros each, which entails a maximum investment for Unipol of 125 million euros ($153 million).

Popolare di Sondrio is Italy’s only large cooperative bank that has yet to comply with rules forcing such lenders to drop the cooperative status which effectively prevents takeovers.

Popolare di Sondrio had appealed against the changes but after the European Union’s top court last year said that the rules Italy introduced in 2015 are lawful, the country’s highest administrative court is expected to soon order Popolare di Sondrio to comply with the norm by Dec. 31.

Unipol has hired Milan-based broker Equita SIM to carry out the purchases through a reverse accelerated book building process. ($1 = 0.8170 euro) (Reporting by Valentina Za and Andrea Mandala in Milan Editing Giulia Segreti and Matthew Lewis)