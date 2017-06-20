FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Institutions withdrew Popular deposits after downgrade - econ min
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 20, 2017 / 9:57 AM / 2 months ago

Institutions withdrew Popular deposits after downgrade - econ min

1 Min Read

SANTANDER, Spain, June 20 (Reuters) - Some institutional depositors withdrew their money from Spain's Banco Popular after downgrades of the bank's credit rating, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday.

"The policy of institutions on where to deposit cash depends on the credit rating of the bank and that means that some institutional depositors withdrew their cash as a consequence of rating downgrades," he said.

Banco Santander agreed to buy Banco Popular for the symbolic price of one euro earlier this month after EU authorities stepped in and declared the lender "failing or likely to fail". (Reporting By Jesus Aguado; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Paul Day)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.