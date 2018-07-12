FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 9:26 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

Banco Popular had 5.5 bln euro takeover offer months before resolution - former chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 12 (Reuters) - Defunct Spanish lender Banco Popular received a takeover offer worth 5.5 billion euros ($6.4 billion) just months before being wound down and sold to Banco Santander for just 1 euro, a former chairman said on Thursday.

The bank was solvent but had liquidity problems, Angel Ron said during a parliamentary hearing in to the bank’s June 2017 demise adding that a resolution process undertaken by the European Union’s Single Resolution Board (SRB) was inadequate.

$1 = 0.8567 euros Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Writing by Paul Day

