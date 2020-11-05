JBS settles direct purchasers' pork price-fixing claims

Pork company JBS USA has settled claims that it conspired with other companies to restrict supply in the market in order to inflate prices and its own profits at the purchasers’ expense.

In a filing Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota, lawyers for the company and for a proposed class of purchasers that bought directly from JBS USA, such as distributors, said they had resolved all the purchasers’ claims, and would seek approval from U.S. District Judge John Tunheim.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2TU5UFl