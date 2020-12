FILE PHOTO: A Visa credit card is seen on a computer keyboard in this picture illustration taken September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Illustration

(Reuters) - Visa Inc said on Wednesday that usage of its cards on MindGeek’s platforms with user-generated content such as Pornhub will remain suspended until pending investigations are complete.

The company, however, has allowed usage of its cards on MindGeek’s platforms that host professionally generated content.