Judge tosses lawsuit over Porsche models' alleged cooling system defect

A federal judge in Miami has dismissed a proposed nationwide class action accusing Porsche Cars North America of designing high-end vehicles with defective coolant systems that caused engines to overheat and fail without warning.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Federico Moreno said car owners could not hold Porsche liable for breach of an implied warranty because the named plaintiffs did not buy their cars directly from Porsche. He also dismissed claims that the car company violated the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act (FDUTPA), saying those claims are barred by a four-year statute of limitations.

