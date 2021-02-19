Port of Rotterdam throughput fell 7% in 2020 due to pandemic - CEO

AMSTERDAM, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Freight volumes in the Port of Rotterdam fell 6.9% in 2020 as international trade was hit by the coronavirus crisis, Europe’s largest sea port said on Friday.

Traffic took a big hit from COVID-19 in the first months of 2020, but overall its impact was less than expected, the port’s Chief Executive Allard Castelein told reporters.

The port had warned in April about a possible 20% drop in traffic due to the pandemic.