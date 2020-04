AMSTERDAM, April 16 (Reuters) - The Port of Rotterdam, Europe’s largest sea port, said on Thursday that throughput in the first quarter dropped 9.3% from a year earlier, as the coronavirus pandemic led to a disruption of global production and trade.

The impact of the coronavirus outbreak would become clearer in the months to come, the port’s Chief Executive Allard Castelein said, with total throughput “very likely” to drop 10 to 20% this year.