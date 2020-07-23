Rotterdam port: traffic fell by 9.1% in the first half of 2020

AMSTERDAM, July 23 (Reuters) - The Port of Rotterdam, Europe’s largest sea port, said on Thursday throughput had fallen by 9.1 percent in the first half of 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the first six months of the year throughput was 219 million tonnes, compared with 241 million tonnes in the same period of 2019.

In April, the Port had warned that full year 2020 throughput could be up to 20% lower than the 470 million tonnes it saw in 2019. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Catherine Evans)