Company News
May 5, 2020 / 11:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Alexion to buy Portola Pharmaceuticals in $1.41 bln deal

2 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 5 to say Alexion agreed to buy Achillion last year, instead of “Andexxa bought Achillion”)

May 5 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc on Tuesday agreed to buy Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc in a deal that values its smaller rival at $1.41 billion to gain access to a treatment for reversing the effects of blood thinners.

Alexion will pay $18 per Portola share in cash, a premium of 132% to Portola’s last closing price, the companies said. Portola’s shares have fallen 68% in 2020 through Monday’s close.

The treatment, Andexxa, was approved in the United States in 2018 and had brought in sales of $111.5 million in 2019.

Alexion, which has been fighting to maintain its leadership in treating certain rare blood disorders, has embarked on a string of acquisitions to boost its pipeline of rare disease drugs.

Last year, Alexion agreed to buy Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc for $930 million to gain access to its rare blood disorder experimental treatments. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Amy Caren Daniel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below