UPDATE 1-Several dead in Madeira tourist bus accident - mayor

(Adds casualties, details)

LISBON, April 17 (Reuters) - Several people were killed and others injured after a tourist bus overturned in a coastal town on the Portuguese island of Madeira on Wednesday, officials said.

“There are fatalities but information on the number of victims is still not certain,” Filipe Sousa, the mayor of Canico where the accident happened, told the Lusa news agency.

Images on Portuguese media showing an overturned white bus surrounded by firefighters. SIC television said there were 19 ambulances at the scene. (Reporting by Catarina Demony Writing by Ingrid Melander Editing by Toby Chopra and Andrew Heavens)