Bank of Portugal postpones capital buffer phase-in for banks to Jan 2022

LISBON, May 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of Portugal said on Friday it has postponed the start of a phased increase in capital buffers for banks identified as “other systemically important institutions” by one year to Jan 1, 2022, as part of its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Under previously announced guidelines, state-owned Caixa Geral de Depositos will have the highest buffer of 1% of the capital when the phase-in begins, up from the current 0.75%, followed by Millennium bcp, with 0.75%, up from 0.563%. The same buffers are to remain in force as of January 2023. (Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Hugh Lawson)