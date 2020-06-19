Portugal net borrowing needs double to 20.3 bln euros this year

LISBON, June 19 (Reuters) - Portugal’s state debt agency IGCP said on Friday net borrowing needs for this nearly doubled to 20.3 billion euros ($22.78 billion) under an amended budget plan to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The initial plan was to borrow a net 10.7 billion euros. As of the end of last month, the IGCP had already issued over 15.4 billion of bonds.

The agency also said that in the third quarter it would issue government bonds via a combination of regular auctions, in which it plans to offer between 1.25 and 1.5 billion euros of debt per auction, and syndicated placements. ($1 = 0.8911 euros) (Reporting by Andrei Khalip)