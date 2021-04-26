Portugal swings to public deficit of 2.3 bln euros due to COVID-19 lockdown

LISBON, April 26 (Reuters) - Portugal’s government on Monday reported a public deficit of 2.3 billion euros in the first quarter of 2021 compared to a surplus of 103 million euros a year ago due to huge expenses to support families and businesses during the coronavirus lockdown.

The nation of 10 million people was particularly hard hit by the third wave of the pandemic, experiencing what was then the world’s worst coronavirus surge, and is now gradually easing strict lockdown measures imposed in mid-January.

“The public deficit ... is explained by the impact of the lockdown and measures to respond to the pandemic,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

It said that extraordinary measures to support businesses and families increased public spending by around 2.1 billion euros in the first three months, of which 932 million euros was spent in March alone.

Spending to support companies and its workers through a furlough scheme amounted to 1.8 billion euros in the first quarter, which represented a monthly “increase of 150% compared to the monthly average of 2020”.

Social Security also helped families with an amount of 813 million euros and “has already exceeded the budgeted amount for the whole year”, it said.

It said that following the slowdown in economic activity due to the lockdown, tax revenue fell 10.1%, compared to the same quarter of 2020, with VAT falling by 11.7%.

Two weeks ago, the government cut its 2021 economic growth forecast to 4% from 5.4% and said the budget deficit should reach 4.5% of gross domestic product this year, up from the previously forecast 4.3%.