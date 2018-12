LISBON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Portugal and China signed on Wednesday a memorandum of understanding on cooperation on Beijing’s belt and road initiative.

The agreement covers a wide range of sectors, especially digital connectivity and electric mobility, said a statement from the Portuguese prime minister’s office.

The agreement was signed during a visit to Portugal of Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Catarina Demony, writing by Axel Bugge)