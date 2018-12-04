China's Xi seeks deeper cooperation with EU, Portugal

Dec 4 (Reuters) - China wants to deepen cooperation with the European Union, China’s President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday during a visit to Portugal, which he called an important link to Europe.

“Chinese-Portuguese relations are entering their best period in history,” Xi said after meeting Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

“As as an important member (Portugal) of the European Union and our partner, we will deepen our ... strategic partnership between China and the European Union.” (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Catarina Demony, writing by Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)