High speed train crash in Portugal kills one, injures 50, says SIC Television

LISBON, July 31 (Reuters) - A crash between a high-speed train and a maintenance machine on Friday in Portugal’s central region killed one person and injured at least 50 people, SIC television channel said.

A spokeswoman for the District Command of Relief Operations in Coimbra, near where the collision took place, told Reuters there were “several injured” but did not confirm any deaths.

Emergency services, including firefighters, were at the scene and “many” others were currently on their way, the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Catarina Demony and Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Alex Richardson)