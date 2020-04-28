Portugal's Brisa owners sell 81% of motorway operator to investors' consortium

LISBON, April 28 (Reuters) - The two main owners of Portugal’s Brisa, Jose de Mello conglomerate and London-based infrastructure fund Arcus, said on Tuesday they sold 81% of the country’s main motorway operator to a consortium of international investors including pension funds.

The sale values Brisa at more than 3 billion euros ($3.26 billion), they said in a statement, adding that the consortium includes Dutch pension fund APG, South Korea’s National Pension Service and SLAM, asset manager of Swiss Life, Switzerland’s largest life insurance firm. ($1 = 0.9197 euros) (Reporting by Catarina Demony and Sergio Goncalves, Editing by Andrei Khalip)