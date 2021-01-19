Portugal's EDP to boost global growth, sees U.S. under Biden as opportunity

LISBON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Portugal’s largest utility, EDP , is preparing a strategic plan with strong investments in renewable energy to boost international growth by 2025, seeing the new Biden administration as an opportunity to expand in the United States.

“We’ll be very focused now on continuing to accelerate EDP’s growth at an international level,” chief executive Miguel Stilwell de Andrade told a news conference on Tuesday. “We will continue to invest a lot in renewables, in smart grids, in innovation.”

Details of the new strategic plan could be announced as early as next month, Stilwell de Andrade said, adding he predicts growth in solar energy, as well as in on-shore and off-shore wind energy projects.

Stilwell de Andrade said U.S. President-Elect Joe Biden’s “reinforced ambition in the renewables” represents a “very big opportunity for EDP”.

“We can now benefit from this new green wave in the U.S.,” he said. “We see enormous potential in the U.S. and we have seen it for a long time. Even under the Trump administration it was possible to continue to grow.”

EDP shares closed Tuesday’s trading at 5.32 euros, near record highs compared to around 3 euros in March last year, when the pandemic worsened in Portugal and across the world. (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, Editing by Catarina Demony and Giles Elgood)