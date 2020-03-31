Portugal to accelerate debt issuance due to coronavirus

LISBON, March 31 (Reuters) - Portugal will accelerate its government bond and Treasury bill issuance due to an anticipated increase in funding needs this year caused by the coronavirus, the state debt agency IGCP said on Tuesday.

It said it would add 250 million euros ($274 million) worth of bonds to the amount to be offered in regular monthly auctions, which will be between 1.25 billion and 1.5 billion euros in the second quarter. It also plans to issue bonds via syndication.

The IGCP will increase this year’s T-bill net issuance to 3.1 billion euros from an initially envisaged 1.3 billion, the agency said. ($1 = 0.9113 euros) (Reporting by Andrei Khalip)