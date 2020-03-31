UPDATE 1-Portugal accelerates debt issuance due to coronavirus, mandates 7-yr bond

(Recasts on syndication mandate)

LISBON, March 31 (Reuters) - Portugal has mandated a pool of banks for a syndicated launch of seven-year bonds and said on Tuesday it would accelerate debt issuance this year due to expected extra funding needs for the coronavirus pandemic.

State debt agency IGCP said it would add 250 million euros ($274 million) worth of bonds to the amount to be offered in regular monthly auctions, which will be between 1.25 billion and 1.5 billion euros in the second quarter.

The agency will also increase this year’s Treasury bill net issuance to 3.1 billion euros from an initially envisaged 1.3 billion.

Separately, one of the lead managers said Portugal had hired Barclays, BBVA, Caixa BI, Credit Agricole CIB, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley to manage a seven-year bond to be launched and priced in the near future, subject to market conditions.

Such issues usually take place a day after the mandate announcement.

Portugal declared a state of emergency on March 18 due to the pandemic, which meant the closure of non-essential businesses, affecting thousands of jobs and sending the economy towards a recession this year, according to official estimates.

The government announced a 9.2 billion euro aid package to support workers and provide liquidity for affected companies, later expanding the measures to include a six-month suspension of the payment of loan instalments.