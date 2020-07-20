Bank of Portugal must ensure efficient and proactive supervision, says new chief Centeno

LISBON, July 20 (Reuters) - The Bank of Portugal faces the challenge of ensuring efficient and proactive supervision of the country’s banking sector, European Central Bank member Mario Centeno said on Monday at an event to mark his appointment as the Portuguese central bank’s new governor.

Previously Portugal’s finance minister and head of the Eurogroup of eurozone finance ministers, Centeno will serve a five-year term as central bank governor and takes over from Carlos Costa, who had held the job since 2010. (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Nathan Allen)