Portugal first-quarter budget deficit widens amid lockdown

LISBON, June 24 (Reuters) - Portugal’s budget deficit widened to 5.7% of gross domestic product in the first quarter of 2021 from 1.2% in the same period last year as the economy contracted due to a new lockdown amid a surge in coronavirus infections, official data showed on Thursday.

National Statistics Institute (INE) said that, between January and March this year, expenses increased 11.2% compared to the same period last year, while revenues increased only 0.3%.

Portugal’s economy shrank 3.3% in the first quarter from the preceding three months, as private consumption fell sharply and tourism withered due to a tight lockdown imposed in mid-January. Most restrictions have since been gradually lifted. (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, editing by Victoria Waldersee)