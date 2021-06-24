UPDATE 1-Portugal first-quarter budget deficit widens amid lockdown

(Adds details, background)

LISBON, June 24 (Reuters) - Portugal’s budget deficit widened to 5.7% of gross domestic product in the first quarter from 1.2% in the same period last year as the economy contracted due to a lockdown amid a surge in coronavirus infections, official data showed on Thursday.

The National Statistics Institute (INE) said that, between January and March this year, spending rose 11.2% compared to the same period last year, while revenues increased only 0.3%.

“The first quarter was a period in which there was a new general lockdown ...and reflected the impact of the exceptional and temporary measures of economic activity support taken in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the INE said.

The government envisages a deficit reduction to 4.3% of gross domestic product this year from last year’s 5.7%.

Portugal’s economy shrank 3.3% in the first quarter from the preceding three months, as private consumption fell sharply and tourism withered due to a tight lockdown imposed in mid-January.

Most restrictions have since been gradually lifted, but infections are again on the rise in the Lisbon region.

Still, central bank chief Mario Centeno said last week that the economic situation had improved with the gradual lifting of lockdown measures, expecting growth in the current quarter to “practically offset” the 3.3% slump in the January-March period.

The economy last year contracted 7.6% in what was its worst recession since 1936, but the central bank expects it to grow 4.8% this year.