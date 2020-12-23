Portugal third-quarter budget deficit narrows from April-June

LISBON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Portugal’s budget deficit narrowed to 3.8% of gross domestic product in the third quarter from 10.5% in the preceding three months as the economy bounced back after a record slump due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

Still, the deficit data released by the National Statistics Institute on Wednesday showed a massive deterioration of public accounts compared to a surplus of 4.4% posted a year earlier.

The INE also said that in the first nine months of this year, public accounts swung to a deficit of 4.9% of GDP from a surplus of 0.7% in the same period of 2019.

The government expects the deficit to hit 7.3% of GDP in 2020, after the country reached its first surplus in 45 years in 2019, of 0.1%.

Amid the worst recession in almost a century, expenses increased by 8.3% in the third quarter year-on-year, with a significant increase in subsidies to support businesses and families, while revenues fell by 9.5%, according to INE data.

The tourism-dependent economy is expected to slump 8.5% this year after 2.2% growth in 2019.