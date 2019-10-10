Financials
October 10, 2019 / 12:09 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Bank of Portugal forecasts lower growth as exports, consumption decline

1 Min Read

LISBON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of Portugal on Thursday forecast Portugal’s economy to expand by 2.0% this year, down from 2.4% in 2018, due to a decline in export-oriented sectors, a fall in private sector consumption and a slowing world economy.

“(There will be) a continued expansion of the Portuguese economy for the sixth consecutive year but at a slower pace,” it said in its latest economic outlook. (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Victoria Waldersee, writing by Catarina Demony; editing by John Stonestreet)

