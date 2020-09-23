Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Portugal second-quarter budget deficit spikes to 10.5% due to pandemic

By Reuters Staff

LISBON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Portugal’s budget deficit soared to 10.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter of 2020 from 2.2% a year earlier due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, official data showed on Wednesday.

The National Statistics Institute also said the country expected a budget deficit of 7% of GDP in 2020 as a whole compared to a surplus of 0.1% last year, which was the first in more than four decades of Portuguese democracy.

Reporting by Catarina Demony and Sergio Goncalves, Editing by Andrei Khalip

