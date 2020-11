Nov 13 (Reuters) - Portugal’s economy grew 13.3% in the third quarter from the previous three-month period, data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Friday, in a slight upward revision from 13.2% in its advance flash estimate.

The INE also said that, between July and September, the economy shrank 5.7% from a year earlier. Its initial estimate was a contraction of 5.8%. (Reporting by Aida Pelaez; editing by Andrei Khalip)