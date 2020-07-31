Bonds News
July 31, 2020 / 8:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Portugal's GDP slumps 14.1% in Q2, biggest contraction ever recorded

1 Min Read

LISBON, July 31 (Reuters) - Portugal’s gross domestic product shrank 14.1% in the second quarter of 2020, marking the biggest contraction ever, as lockdowns imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak hit key sectors of the economy.

In a flash estimate, the National Institute of Statistics (INE) said that between April and June this year, the country’s GDP plunged 16.5% compared to the same period in 2019, affected by collapsed private consumption, investment and exports.

The Bank of Portugal predicts Portuguese GDP will contract 9.5% in 2020, the biggest recession in a century, while the government estimates it will fall 6.9%.

Last year, the country reported 2.2% growth and the first budget surplus in its 45-year democratic history. (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Catarina Demony, Editing by Alison Williams)

