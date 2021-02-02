UPDATE 2-Portugal's economy fell 7.6% in 2020, biggest drop since 1936

(Adds government comments, details)

LISBON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Portugal’s economy shrank 7.6% last year, its biggest annual slump since 1936, and the government warned that the outlook for recovery was deteriorating because the COVID-19 pandemic had worsened.

The fall, which included an unprecedented decline in revenues from tourism, was less extreme than the government’s earlier 8.5% estimate.

But it was still almost double the fall of 4.1% registered in 2012, when the country was under an austerity programme linked to an international bailout.

The recession in Portugal was deeper than the 6.8% drop in the euro area and the 6.4% fall in the 27-nation European Union.

In the fourth quarter, GDP expanded 0.4% from the preceding three months, but still shrank 5.9% from a year earlier, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said in an advance flash estimate.

Economy Minister Pedro Siza Vieira said quarterly growth came thanks to business investment and exports as “companies continued to invest and maintained external competitiveness” and that the government’s support measures were “working so far”, but he warned of “great difficulties” this year.

The government imposed a night-time curfew and partial weekend lockdown in early November, and tightened curbs in mid-January as the pandemic worsened. It is expected to trim its forecast of 5.4% growth for this year.

The finance ministry said in a statement the new nationwide lockdown “will have negative effects on economic activity in the first months of the year, which will imply a less favourable annual evolution than previously expected.”

INE said domestic demand presented a significant negative contribution to the annual rate of change of GDP last year, while tourism exports experienced “an unprecedented reduction”.

Almost half of Portugal’s 726,321 COVID-19 infections and 12,757 deaths caused by COVID-19 were reported last month, and hospitals are running short of intensive care beds and medical personnel, with various countries offering help.

The coronavirus restrictions have hit the number of foreign tourists visiting the country and hotel revenues have declined sharply. Tourism is a core industry in Portugal.

European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said on Twitter that Brussels “stands ready to help should Portugal request EU assistance”.