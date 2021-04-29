Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Portugal March jobless rate falls to 6.5%

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Portugal’s monthly unemployment rate dropped to 6.5% in March from a revised reading of 6.8% the previous month, but rose 0.2 percentage points when compared to a year earlier, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Thursday.

The labour underutilisation rate in March, when Portugal started easing its lockdown imposed in mid-January due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was estimated at 13.3%, down from 13.8% in February, but up 0.6 percentage points year-on-year, the INE said in its flash estimate. (Reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez, editing by Andrei Khalip)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up