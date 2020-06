LISBON, June 4 (Reuters) - Portugal’s government expects the economy to contract 6.9% this year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Thursday.

While presenting a range of measures to support the economy and jobs through the crisis, including a new extension of a moratorium on banking loan repayments by six months until March 2021, Costa also said unemployment was projected to rise to 9.6% this year. (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip)