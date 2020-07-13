Company News
July 13, 2020 / 4:34 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Portugal's EDP utility named suspect in corruption probe

1 Min Read

LISBON, July 13 (Reuters) - Portugal’s prosecutors have named the country’s largest utility EDP a formal suspect in an ongoing corruption investigation that caused the suspension of its CEO from his duties last week, the company said on Monday.

Without revealing further details, a spokesperson told Reuters EDP had been notified by the prosecutor’s office after Artur Trindade, former energy secretary of state, was also named a suspect for allegedly benefiting the firm in exchange for unspecified favours. (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, Writing by Catarina Demony, Editing by Andrei Khalip)

