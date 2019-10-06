Cyclical Consumer Goods
Portugal PM set for election win without majority - exit polls

LISBON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Portugal Prime Minister Antonio Costa’s Socialists were poised to win Sunday’s parliamentary election by a wide margin but likely landing short of an outright majority, meaning they will need to seek potentially difficult alliances, exit polls showed.

A total of four polls put the centre-left party in the overall range between 33.3% and 40% of the vote, which would give them more seats than in the last election in 2015 in a boost coming after four years of solid economic growth.

The main opposition Social Democrats (PSD) were on 24.2%-31%. The ranges are based on four exit polls, by pollsters Pitagorica for TSF/TVI, Catolica for RTP television, Intercampus for Correio da Manha/Negocios newspapers and ICS-ISCTE for SIC TV and Expresso weekly. (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip Editing by Ingrid Melander)

