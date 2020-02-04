Abanca says it might be interested in taking controlling stake in Eurobic

MADRID, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Abanca is considering acquiring a controlling stake in Portuguese lender Eurobic, in which Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos has been trying to sell her 42.5% stake, Abanca Chairman Juan Carlos Escotet said on Tuesday.

“We have been in contact with Eurobic (...) and would consider participating in the process once the sale of Eurobic formally kicks off,” Escotet said during Abanca’s annual press conference, a spokesman for the Spanish lender confirmed.

However, Escotet said it might only enter the process if Abanca could secure a controlling stake of 75% in Eurobic. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado, additional reporting by Sergio Gonçalves and Catarina Demony in Lisbon; editing by Andrei Khalip)